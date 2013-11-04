Zurich says reviews uncover no undue pressure on Wauthier

UPDATE 2-Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.
ZURICH Nov 4 Zurich Insurance Group said two investigations found no indication that the company's former chief financial officer who committed suicide two months ago suffered any "undue pressure" and confirmed the presentation of its financial figures.
"We are still deeply saddened by the loss of Pierre Wauthier and we are unable to explain the motivation behind his tragic decision," Zurich Chairman of the board of directors Tom de Swaan was quoted as staying in a statement on Monday.
Two independent investigations conducted by the Swiss financial market watchdog FINMA into the suicide found "no indication that Pierre Wauthier was subjected to any undue or inappropriate pressure," Zurich said.
Wauthier, 53, committed suicide in August, blaming Zurich's then-chairman Josef Ackermann in a typed suicide note for putting him under pressure. Ackermann denied this, but resigned a few days later.
Sources told Reuters on Friday the investigations had found no improprieties.
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.
WASHINGTON, April 10 A group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had requested more information from President Donald Trump's administration about the potential sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, expressing concern about civilian casualties in Riyadh's campaign in Yemen that delayed the deal last year.