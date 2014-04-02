Widow of Zurich CFO rejects report into his suicide

ZURICH, April 2 The widow and other family
members of Zurich Insurance's late finance chief said at the
firm's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday that they could
not accept the results of a probe into his suicide which
exonerated the firm and its former chairman of responsibility.
"We cannot accept your conclusion that his suicide was
unaccountable," Fabienne Wauthier told the packed hall. She was
joined on stage by her daughter and the mother and brother of
her late husband Pierre.
The brother Michel Wauthier added: "It was not normal
pressure at the office that led to his suicide."
Pierre Wauthier killed himself last August, leaving behind a
suicide note in which he described himself as demoralised
because of a new, aggressive tone at Zurich under
then-chairman Josef Ackermann.
Ackermann stepped down several days later, but has denied
responsibility for what he called a "very tragic event". He
declined to comment through a spokesman on Wednesday.
An investigation into Wauthier's death, commissioned by
Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA and conducted by law
firm Homburger, found "no indication that the CFO was subjected
to any undue or inappropriate pressure", Zurich said in
November.
Before the widow spoke, Zurich Chairman Tom de Swaan
defended the probe, saying it had been conducted "carefully and
conclusively".
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart; Editing by
Noah Barkin)