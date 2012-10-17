版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 17日 星期三 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich Ins. shares fall 2.2 pct after Q3 warning

ZURICH Oct 17 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd : * Shares open 2.2 percent lower after Q3 results warning

