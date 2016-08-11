CORRECTED-Zurich Insurance beats estimates with $739 mln Q2 profit

(Corrects currency in headline to dollars from Swiss francs)
ZURICH Aug 11 Zurich Insurance on
Thursday posted a 12 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter
net profit, a smaller fall than analysts had forecast.
The Swiss insurer, under the leadership of new Chief
Executive Mario Greco, said net profit from April through June
was $739 million, beating estimates in a Reuters poll of 14
analysts which on average expected $701 million.
"The capital position is resilient and cash remittances for
the three years to end-2016 are still on track to exceed $10
billion," Greco said in a statement. "We are confident that by
continuing our improvement actions, we will be able to deliver
satisfactory returns to our shareholders in 2016 and in the
following years."
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)