UPDATE 2-Zurich overhaul shows promise with forecast-beating Q2 performance

* Zurich Insurance posts second consecutive earnings beat
* First full quarter under CEO Mario Greco
* Confidence restored that Zurich can deliver turnaround
* Company says early steps in restructure yielding fruit
* More measures to be taken, CFO says
(Recasts, add CFO comments, market reaction)
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Aug 11 Zurich Insurance
surprised the market by making a profit from its general
insurance premiums despite a quarter beset by natural disasters,
in an early sign new management can deliver on hopes for a
turnaround.
The Swiss insurer, under the leadership of new Chief
Executive Mario Greco, said on Thursday operating profit rose 17
percent to $1.11 billion in the second quarter, beating market
expectations for a fall.
Greco joined Zurich in March after it poached him from
Italian rival Generali to help boost the struggling
general insurance business and deliver a new strategy.
Greco's overhaul, previewed in June, gained traction as the
group boosted efficiency in general insurance.
"As we prepare for the next strategy cycle, we have already
taken steps to simplify our management and operating structures,
which will allow us to better serve our customers and respond
more easily to external developments," Greco said.
Last September, losses stemming from explosions in China
prompted Zurich to abandon a proposed 5.6 billion pound ($7.26
billion) bid for British insurer RSA.
Former CEO Martin Senn quit suddenly in December after
coming under pressure following the botched takeover bid and a
stuttering performance in its main business.
After warning on profits in January due to large losses from
winter storms in Britain and Ireland, Zurich posted a $424
million loss for the last three months of 2015.
Zurich was already in the midst of a $1 billion-plus
cost-cutting drive when Greco arrived.
In June he announced the integration of Zurich's life and
general businesses and a new regional structure.
His full strategy is set to be unveiled in November.
"Cost is an issue for the entire sector. For us, we've made
it a key priority. Mario's arrival has injected even more
urgency into that topic," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn
told Reuters.
"There is more that we have to do to achieve the goal that
we have," he said.
Markets embraced the results with a 4.6 percent gain in the
company's share price, which Quinn said showed confidence slowly
being restored after two consecutive quarters of
forecast-beating results.
ADDRESSING PROBLEMS
Zurich has struggled with underperformance in general
insurance, its largest source of earnings which sells services
such as property and casualty insurance.
That business narrowly turned a profit on its premiums in
the second quarter despite particularly disaster-heavy months
hitting insurers' results.
Major disasters such as Canada's Fort McMurray wildfire,
flooding in Europe and hail storms in Texas amounted to $200
million in second-quarter losses.
Its combined ratio of 99 percent -- a level below 100
indicates it took in more in premiums than it paid out in claims
-- beat analyst estimates for 101 percent.
"Zurich Insurance reported a strong set of second-quarter
numbers, beating our and consensus expectations handsomely,"
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note. "The main
driver is a stronger than expected performance in GI (general
insurance), showing clear progress both in terms of cost and
loss ratio, key to the turnaround of the operations."
The analysts expected annual net profit growth of 25 percent
for 2015-18, reaffirming their "buy" rating on the stock.
Greco declined to reveal more strategy details just yet.
($1 = 0.7711 pounds)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Paul Arnold; Editing
by Michael Shields and Adrian Croft)