瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Zurich fall 2.6 pct after Q3 profit miss

ZURICH Nov 15 Zurich Insurance Group AG : * Shares in Zurich fall 2.6 percent after Q3 profit miss

