2013年 8月 30日

BRIEF-Zurich CEO dismisses doubts about group's financial reporting

ZURICH Aug 30 Zurich Insurance Group AG : * CEO says there should be no doubt about the accuracy of the firm's financial reporting in relation to recent events
