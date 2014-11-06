版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 14:41 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich says confident will pay attractive dividend for 2014

ZURICH Nov 6 Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* CFO says confident company will pay an attractive dividend for this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
