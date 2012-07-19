Zynga appoints former Yahoo exec to board

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 19
SAN FRANCISCO, July 19 Zynga Inc has
named former Yahoo executive Ellen Siminoff to its
board of directors, the San Francisco-based social game
publisher said on Thursday.
Siminoff, currently chief executive of education company
Shmoop University Inc, will join a board that includes several
early investors in Zynga and film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg.
Siminoff previously helmed Efficient Frontier, an
advertising technology company that was acquired by Adobe
earlier this year.
"Ellen has great experience and insights operating Web
businesses at scale and brings a passion for consumer Internet
products," said Zynga CEO Mark Pincus.
Other Zynga directors include venture capitalists Reid
Hoffman, Bing Gordon and Sunil Paul; former Silicon Valley
Graphics Inc executive Stanley Meresman; former Zynga business
development chief Owen Van Natta; as well as Pincus and current
Chief Operating Officer John Schappert.