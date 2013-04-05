Zynga names investor John Doerr to board of directors

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Zynga Inc has named John Doerr, a general partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, to its board, the online gaming company said Friday.
Doerr, 61, becomes the second Zynga director from the ranks of Kleiner Perkins, which began backing the company in 2008 and guided it to its 2011 initial public offering.
William "Bing" Gordon, another Kleiner Perkins investor, also holds a seat on Zynga's board.
One of Kleiner Perkins' high-profile bets in recent years, Zynga has been a disappointment since its IPO. Gamers and investors alike have fled the company, and its shares currently trade at roughly one-third of their $10 IPO price.
Zynga Chief Executive Officer Mark Pincus has vowed to lead a turnaround in 2013 by introducing games that can be played across the Web and on mobile devices. On Thursday, he slashed his own salary to $1.
Pincus called Doerr a trusted advisor who could help Zynga navigate a "pivotal" year of transition.
Doerr has made a number of prescient investments, including early stakes in Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Intuit Inc. He remains on Google's board.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.