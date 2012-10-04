版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 5日 星期五 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Zynga shares down 12 percent in extended trade

NEW YORK Oct 4 Zynga Inc : * Shares resume trading; down 12 percent in extended trade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐