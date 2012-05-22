Zynga launches prepaid debit card with American Express

SAN FRANCISCO May 22 Zynga Inc., the
social games publisher, has reached a partnership agreement with
American Express to issue a prepaid debit card that
could be used to redeem virtual credits, the two companies said.
The partnership will help increase use of American Express'
digital payments platform Serve as the credit card issuer
competes with online gateway Paypal, a unit of eBay Inc
, which is pushing to process transactions by mobile
phones.
Zynga, whose shares have fallen as user numbers for its most
popular games decline, aims to boost the profile of its
partnership programs with major companies and also to retain
users, who will be rewarded with in-game credits for swiping the
American Express card.
"This is the first rewards program for a pre-paid card, and
Zynga and American Express have the opportunity to bring value
to Zynga players, while connecting and expanding American
Express' customer base," Jeff Karp, Zynga's chief marketing and
revenue officer, told Reuters.
The two companies declined to disclose financial details of
the partnership.
Beginning this week, cardholders who make purchases
exceeding $25 will collect "Farm Cash," the currency used to
purchase virtual goods within Zynga's FarmVille game.
Zynga said it will roll out similar rewards for its
CastleVille and CityVille in the coming months.
"This enables us for the first time, in a fully integrated
fashion, to link everyday spend that you would do online or
offline to in-game virtual currency rewards and special offers,"
said Daniel Schulman, group president of enterprise growth at
American Express.
In the future, Schulman said, the program will be expanded
so Zynga players can receive real-life discounts for in-game
activity.
Zynga shares have shed almost half its value since April 1
amid investor doubts over whether the company can sustain its
revenue growth.
The company's stock has been battered especially in recent
days, as Facebook's poorly received initial public offering has
tainted some Internet stocks.
Zynga shares closed down 1 percent on Monday at $7.09.