Zynga CEO resigns, founder Mark Pincus steps in

April 8 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc said Chief Executive Don Mattrick resigned effective Wednesday.

The gaming company said founder and chairman Mark Pincus will return as chief executive. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
