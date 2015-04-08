UPDATE 1-Zynga CEO resigns, founder Mark Pincus steps in

(Adds details from filing, background, share)
April 8 Zynga Inc said Chief Executive
Don Mattrick resigned and founder Mark Pincus will return to
lead the social gaming company as it tries to come up with new
games to match the popularity of "FarmVille".
Shares of the company were down as much as 11 percent at
$2.58 in extended trading.
Zynga's share price has been below $5 for more than a year
owing to a failure to develop games as popular as "FarmVille,"
as well as the rise of mobile gaming rivals such as King Digital
Entertainment Plc, maker of "Candy Crush Saga."
Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Arvind Bhatia said he was
skeptical about the CEO change and it sent a "wrong message" as
the company was beginning to move in the right direction under
Mattrick.
Mattrick, who was the head of Microsoft Corp's
critical Xbox business, joined the social gaming company as CEO
when Pincus stepped down in 2013.
Pincus stayed on as Zynga's chairman and chief product
officer at that time and relinquished the last of his
operational duties last year.
The company said Pincus has requested to take home an annual
salary of $1 in his role as CEO.
Mattrick will receive a severance payment of $4 million,
Zynga said in a filing.
Zynga said in February it would launch six to 10 new mobile
titles this year after it reported bookings of $182.4 million.
This was about $19 million less than expected, according to
research firm StreetAccount.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing
by Don Sebastian)