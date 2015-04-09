UPDATE 2-Zynga CEO resigns, founder Mark Pincus steps back in

(Adds details of resignation and analyst quote)
By Malathi Nayak and Sai Sachin R
April 8 In an abrupt changing of the guard,
Zynga has announced that Chief Executive Don Mattrick will step
down and founder Mark Pincus will return to lead the company as
it struggles to adapt to the changing tastes of gamers.
Zynga Inc's shares, which have been below $5 for
over a year, were down as much as 11 percent at $2.58 in
extended trading following the news.
Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Arvind Bhatia said the
leadership change had sent the "wrong message" because the San
Francisco-based company was beginning to move in the right
direction under Mattrick.
Mattrick, who Zynga said will receive a $4 million payout,
was given the top job in 2013 to help turn around the company's
waning fortunes after it failed to capitalize on the popularity
of its "FarmVille" game with new hits. As chief executive, he
focused on accelerating Zynga's mobile game efforts.
Pincus stayed on as Zynga's chairman and chief product
officer at the time and relinquished the last of his operational
duties last year.
The company said he has requested an annual salary of $1 as
CEO.
Mattrick, who headed Microsoft Corp's Xbox business
before joining Zynga, will also leave the board, the company
said.
"I plan to return to Canada to pursue my next challenge,"
Mattrick said in a statement.
Barclays analyst Chris Merwin said Zynga now needs "to prove
they're able to execute even during yet another leadership
transition if they hope to regain investor's confidence."
Zynga suffered a dramatic reversal of fortune in 2012 as
gamers dropped its lucrative, Facebook-based desktop games for
mobile offerings from rivals such as King Digital Entertainment
Plc, maker of "Candy Crush Saga.
Pincus founded Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest
growing companies, in 2007, and the path to recovery has been
tortuous. It posted a loss of $226 million last year and
non-GAAP revenue dwindled to $694 million from $1.15 billion in
2012.
In February, Zynga said it would launch six to 10 new mobile
titles this year after it reported bookings of $182.4 million,
about $19 million less than expected, according to research firm
StreetAccount.
The company is also facing a U.S. lawsuit that accuses it of
defrauding shareholders about its prospects before and after its
December 2011 initial public offering.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and
Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian and Andre
Grenon)