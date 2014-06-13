Zynga loses Nasdaq compliance after two directors step down

June 13 Zynga Inc said it was not in
compliance with Nasdaq listing rules after two independent
directors stepped down from the social gaming company's board on
June 11.
Nasdaq requires that the board of a member company must be
comprised of a majority of independent directors.
Zynga has until July 27 to submit a plan outlining how it
intends to regain compliance, the company said in a regulatory
filing on Friday.
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, director since
2008, and DreamWorks' CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, director
for three years, would not run for re-election, the company had
said in April.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)