BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Zynga Inc's revenue dropped 36 percent to $203 million in the third quarter, said the company behind once-popular games such as "Farmville" and "Words with Friends."
For the quarter ended Sept 30, the company posted a loss of $68,000 compared to a loss of $53 million for the same period last year.
Zynga shares were up about 19 percent in after-hours tading after closing at $3.535 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.