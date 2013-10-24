版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 04:24 BJT

URGENT-Zynga's revenue slips 36 percent, shares rise 19 pct

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Zynga Inc's revenue dropped 36 percent to $203 million in the third quarter, said the company behind once-popular games such as "Farmville" and "Words with Friends."

For the quarter ended Sept 30, the company posted a loss of $68,000 compared to a loss of $53 million for the same period last year.

Zynga shares were up about 19 percent in after-hours tading after closing at $3.535 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐