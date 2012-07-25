版本:
Zynga misses 2nd quarter revenue expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Zynga Inc's second-quarter revenue missed Wall Street expectations, sending its stock 15 percent lower.

The largest game-maker on Facebook reported quarterly revenues of $332.4 million, below the average analyst estimate of $344.12 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

