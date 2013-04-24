Zynga quarterly revenue tops estimates, but down from year-ago

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Zynga Inc reported first-quarter revenue of $263.6 million on Tuesday, down 18 percent from the year-ago quarter but above Wall Street's depressed expectations as the online game maker wrung more sales out of its shrinking user base.
The San Francisco-based publisher behind games like "FarmVille" and "Words With Friends" reported bookings of $229.8 million, a 30 percent decline from a year ago.
The number of monthly players continued to slip, falling to 253 million, the lowest figure since peaking at 331 million at the end of the third quarter of 2012.
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value