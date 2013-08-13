Zynga's chief operating officer exits company -AllThingsD

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Several senior executives at gaming company Zynga Inc, including chief operating officer David Ko, have left the company, according to an AllThingsD report published Tuesday.

The clear-out comes a little more than a month into the tenure of Don Mattrick, a former Microsoft Corp executive who was named Zynga CEO on July 3. Later that month, Mattrick asserted his authority by aborting the struggling game company's long-running effort to break into the real-money gambling business.

Ko, a Yahoo Inc veteran, had been viewed within Zynga as a rising star who pushed a mobile-first strategy.

Cadir Lee, the chief technology officer, and Colleen McCreary, the chief people officer, will also leave, according to AllThingsD.

Zynga did not respond to a request seeking comment.