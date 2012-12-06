Zynga seeks real-money gambling license in Nevada

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 5 Social games maker Zynga
Inc said on Wednesday it filed a preliminary
application to run real-money gambling games in Nevada, a
significant step in cracking a complex but potentially massive
new market that could resuscitate its faltering business.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board will now examine whether
Zynga is fit to hold a gaming license that would allow gamblers
in the state to bet real money on the San Francisco-based
company's popular games like Zynga Poker, which currently
involve only virtual chips with no monetary value.
Zynga is hoping that a lucrative real-money market could
make up for a steep slide in revenue from its games like
"FarmVille" and other fading titles that still generate the bulk
of its sales.
"We anticipate that the process will take approximately 12
to 18 months to complete," Zynga Chief Revenue Officer Barry
Cottle said in a statement. "As we've said previously, the
broader U.S. market is an opportunity that's further out on the
horizon based on legislative developments, but we are preparing
for a regulated market."
Zynga, along with many major gaming industry players, is
hoping that a tide of proposed legislation to regulate gaming
could sweep through states across the U.S. and open a massive
new online market.
Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey are among the states that
have moved or are moving toward interactive gaming after the
U.S. Justice Department last year declared that only online
betting on sporting contests was unlawful, presenting the
opportunity for states to legalize some forms of online
gambling, from lotteries to poker.
Although widespread legalization of online gaming in the
United States appears years away at the minimum, obtaining a
license in Nevada would be a meaningful foot in the door for
Zynga's nationwide aspirations.
Zynga has told investors in recent quarters that a concerted
move into real-money gaming could represent a hefty - and badly
needed - source of new revenue for the company, which has seen
revenues sag and its stock plummet by more than three-quarters
in the past year as gamers abandoned titles like "CityVille."
In October, the company slashed its 2012 full-year earnings
outlook for the second time and laid off employees to trim
costs, while CEO Mark Pincus implored investors to give him time
to turn around the company by pursuing initiatives like
real-money gaming.
That month, Zynga struck a deal with bwin.party, a
Gibraltar-based gaming company, to provide real money casino
games like poker and slots in the United Kingdom beginning in
the first half of 2013.