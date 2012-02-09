Zynga, Hasbro unveil partnership

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 9 Zynga Inc and Hasbro Inc unveiled a partnership Thursday to develop toys and games.
The agreement gives Hasbro the license to make and sell "wide ranging product lines" based on Zynga's popular social games, including FarmVille, CityVille and Words With Friends, the companies said.
The deal also lets both companies develop merchandise that features both Hasbro and Zynga brands, they added.
The first products should be available starting this fall, they noted.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)