UPDATE 4-Zynga prices IPO at top end of range

* Zynga raises $1 bln in IPO, prices at top end
* Largest U.S. Internet IPO since Google
* Analysts expect solid Nasdaq debut on Friday
By Liana B. Baker and Alistair Barr
Dec 15 Online games maker Zynga Inc is
expected to make a strong debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on
Friday after it priced its initial public offering at the top
end of a preliminary range but did not increase the size of the
$1 billion deal.
Analysts and investors had expected Zynga to raise the price
or boost the number of shares it was selling, since demand had
seemed strong in recent weeks. The IPO, from the maker of
"CityVille" and "FarmVille" games, has been highly anticipated
because it is seen as a way for investors to get a slice of
Facebook's growth before the social network goes public itself.
Zynga sold 100 million shares of Class A common stock at $10
per share in the IPO, the top end of the $8.50 to $10 indicative
range.
In addition, certain of Zynga's stockholders have granted
the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
15 million shares to cover over-allotments, Zynga said in a
statement late on Thursday. Zynga will not receive any proceeds
from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
Zynga publishes four of the top five games played on
Facebook and has more than 200 million monthly users. Facebook,
which takes a 30 percent cut of the revenue Zynga makes on its
platform, is expected to go public next year.
"They could have easily raised the size and the price. I
expect it to trade strongly when it opens," Scott Sweet, an
analyst at IPO Boutique, said of Zynga.
The IPO, equivalent to about 11 percent of diluted shares,
values Zynga at $8.9 billion. The company had been valued at
roughly $14 billion in November, according to an internal
estimate in a regulatory filing.
At $1 billion in proceeds, Zynga's IPO would still be the
largest from a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc
raised $1.9 billion in 2004.
Zynga and the lead underwriters on the deal, Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs, declined to comment.
Zynga, which is profitable, generates revenue from less than
3 percent of its players, who buy virtual items like trucks and
poker chips in its free games.
Others said Zynga wanted to play it safe with the IPO given
the volatile financial markets and what happened to another
online game company, Nexon, whose shares fell on their
first day of trade in Japan this week.
"The market's been pretty tough this past week, so they
probably took a more conservative approach," said Dan Niles,
chief investment officer of AlphaOne Capital Partners.
Groupon Inc, another closely watched Internet IPO
this year, jumped on its first day of trading in November, but
slumped below its $20 issue price about three weeks later.
But unlike Groupon, Zynga is profitable. It posted net
income of $12 million during the third quarter and is on track
to make $1 billion in revenue this year. But profit growth has
been lumpy as the company invested in new games.
Greencrest Capital analyst Max Wolff said Zynga's shares on
Friday "could easily go to $12 and change," before stabilizing.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
Zynga's near $9 billion valuation is less than videogame
maker Activision Blizzard Inc's $13.6 billion market
capitalization and higher than Electronic Arts Inc's
$6.9 billion, even though they earn much more in revenue.
Zynga is valued at nine times its sales for the last 12
months, while Activision's multiple is three times its 12-month
sales, reflecting the growth potential investors see in online
social games.
While Zynga's exposure to Facebook could be enticing to some
investors, it also poses a major risk. In the future, Zynga will
have to show Wall Street that it can diversify and make money
from mobile and other new ventures.
Zynga now generates 95 percent of its revenue from Mark
Zuckerberg's social network. If Facebook's user growth slows,
Zynga's growth is likely to lose momentum as well. Zynga's
growth rate of bookings, which is the money it makes upfront
when its users buy items, is also slowing, raising concerns
among investors.
"It's not a trend that seems to be stabilizing yet. We
believe investors will likely question Zynga's premium
valuation," said Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia in a research
note.
Another concern analysts have cited is Zynga CEO Mark
Pincus' influence over the company. He owns a special class of C
shares that carry 70 times more voting power than regular A
shares. This is high compared to many other companies. LinkedIn
Corp, for example, has a 10-1 voting ratio.
Still, Greencrest Capital's Wolff said investors may look
past Pincus' controlling stake because of the company's
dominance on Facebook.
"While there are a lot of reasons to be skeptical about the
company, including Mr. Pincus' 70 (times) share class voting
rights, the bottom line is they have five of the top six games
(on Facebook)," he said.