UPDATE 2-Zynga seeks own game space away from Facebook

* New service launches later this month
* Zynga to host other publishers' games
* Zynga not cutting all ties to Facebook-analyst
* Shares rise 10 percent
By Liana B. Baker
March 1 Zynga Inc is launching a
new games service that allows users to play on the company's
website instead of Facebook, potentially driving traffic away
from the world's No. 1 social network that is its biggest
partner.
The service is the online game company's boldest move yet to
create a presence outside of Facebook, where it makes 93 percent
of its revenue.
Investors sent Zynga's shares up 10 percent to
$14.48.
"Zynga is building their own web-based platform, which makes
them a bit more independent and creates a brand for them outside
of Facebook. But it doesn't really cut the cord with Facebook,
and it won't have a dramatic impact on their margins," said
Baird Research analyst Colin Sebastian.
Zynga's re-designed website, which will come online later in
March, makes it easier to play games more quickly with access to
live chatting and message board features where players can ask
for help.
Five of Zynga's top games will be on the new Zynga.com,
including "CastleVille," "CityVille" and "Words with Friends,"
the company said on Thursday. Zynga Chief Operating Officer John
Schappert said in an interview that players can find opponents
to play games with who they are not friends with on Facebook.
But the so-called Zynga Platform is closely tied to Facebook
in other ways: Users still need to log in using their Facebook
IDs and sales from virtual goods in games, such as houses or
other items, will be traded using Facebook Credits, the social
website's payment system.
"You will still pay Facebook for buying an extra tractor,"
said Hudson Square analyst Dan Ernst.
Facebook, which has 845 million users, keeps 30 percent of
revenue generated from Facebook credits. Zynga executives
declined to comment on whether the company would ever sell items
on its platform without paying Facebook a cut.
Ernst, the Hudson Square analyst, said it might be
easier for Zynga to pull in advertising dollars if it attracts a
large number of users to its own website.
Manuel Bronstein, general manager of Zynga.com, said the new
website was not intended to migrate users away from Facebook. It
will help users keep their Facebook profiles separate from their
gaming habits while bringing Zynga closer to its users, he said.
"If they want to play on Facebook, if they play on mobile,
if they play on the Web, I want them to be connected to Zynga
and it cannot be constrained to one single destination,"
Bronstein said.
Playing games made by Zynga and Electronic Arts is
one of the most popular activities for users on Facebook.
Zynga's new website will also host games from other
companies, which is a new revenue stream. These include Orlando,
Florida-based Row Sham Bow, which makes a Facebook game called
"Woodland Heroes," as well as the San Diego-based company
MobScience, which makes the Facebook game "Coffee Bar."
Ernst said this could help lower Zynga's costs. Zynga spent
about $500 million last year developing the technology and
infrastructure to support hundreds of millions of players in
social games.
"This is a smart move that shows that Zynga is a lot more
adult and developed than people thought," Ernst said.
Bronstein, from Zynga, said the platform brings Zynga, which
went public late December, closer to its goal of having 1
billion users. It has 240 million monthly users. The service
will come out in 16 languages including Chinese, Korean,
Japanese and German and will not be on mobile devices yet.
Facebook, which plans to raise $5 billion in an initial
public offering expected to value the company at $75 billion to
$100 billion, said in a filing in February that 12 percent of
its revenue comes from Zynga.