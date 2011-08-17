UPDATE 1-Zynga sued for patent infringment

NEW YORK Aug 17 A games company is accusing
Zynga of infringing its patents and asking that it shut down
its most popular games for the Facebook social network,
including FarmVille and Mafia Wars.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in
Delaware, Agincourt Gaming, which has a Facebook game called
Pantheon, claims Zynga infringed two of its patents dating back
to 1996 that relate to redeeming virtual prizes in games.
The Texas-company is seeking damages and asking that Zynga
shut down 12 games that it says infringe its patents.
Zynga was not immediately available for comment on
Wednesday. It filed for an initial public offering of up to $1
billion on July 1.
Zynga is currently in a legal battle with Vostu, a
Brazilian games maker. In June, it sued the Brazilian company
for allegedly copying its games.
The case is Agincourt Gaming LLC v Zynga Inc, U.S. District
Court, Delaware, No. 11-0072O
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)