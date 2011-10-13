UPDATE 1-Zynga shares to trade as ZNGA on Nasdaq

* Social games maker to list shares on Nasdaq

* CEO declines to discuss IPO

NEW YORK, Oct 13 The social games maker Zynga has chosen to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "ZNGA," the company said in a filing on Thursday.

The company on July 1 filed for an initial public offering of up to $1 billion, but Zynga declined on Thursday to comment further on the IPO.

The company also said its top three revenue generating games for the six months ended June 30, 2011 were Mafia Wars, FarmVille and Zynga Poker.

Those three games are 59 percent of online game revenue. A year earlier, those games accounted for 84 percent of revenue so the drop shows the company is able to generate revenue from a wider range of games.

The company had previously said that its revenue increased by $271.5 million in the first half of 2011 compared to a year earlier. The company for the first time broke out how three of its games helped drive that increase.

FarmVille accounted for $76.6 million of the revenue increase, while FrontierVille's accounted for $70.5 million of the increase. CityVille, which launched in December 2010, generated $46.6 million in revenue in those six months.

The rest of Zynga's games accounted for the remaining $77.8 million of the revenue increase, the company said.

The filing comes two days after the company unveiled a crop of new games and a new gaming service at a rare media event in San Francisco.

At the event, Chief Executive Mark Pincus steered clear of discussing the IPO, but Zynga's first-ever large media presentation was a signal to analysts the company is taking Wall Street seriously and on track to go public.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)