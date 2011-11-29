Zynga road show kicks off next week-sources

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 29 Zynga's road show with investors for its initial public offering will start next Monday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Pincus will be leading the presentation to investors, along with Chief Operating Officer John Schappert and Chief Financial Officer David Wehner, the two people said.
Zynga, which filed for an IPO of up to $1 billion on July 1, is one of the most hotly anticipated IPOs in technology.
Road shows typically take two weeks, meaning that Zynga could price its shares on Nasdaq before the New Year under the symbol "ZNGA."
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are the lead underwriters of the IPO.
Fortune.com reported the news earlier on Tuesday.
Zynga spokeswoman Cynthia Saw declined to comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.