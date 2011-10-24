Zynga's IPO due week before Thanksgiving -sources

Oct 24 Zynga Inc is currently planning to price its initial public offering and have its shares begin trading the week before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, two sources briefed on the offering said on Monday.

The sources cautioned that the social gaming company's plan has not been finalized and could change. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans are not public.

Zynga's debut is among a clutch of highly anticipated dotcom IPOs. Groupon launched its own roadshow this week and hopes to price its shares in early November.

If it goes ahead, Groupon will become the first major IPO since the market slump that began in the summer, serving as a litmus test for future offerings.

Roadshows typically take two weeks. That means Zynga is looking to start its IPO marketing effort close on the heels of Groupon's market debut. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Alistair Barr, editing by Bernard Orr)