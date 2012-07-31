版本:
Law firm files lawsuit against Zynga

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP filed a lawsuit against Zynga Inc, accusing the game publisher of failing to disclose a rapid decline in users and revenue.

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court late Monday, comes a week after Zynga stock tumbled 40 percent after a quarterly earnings report that badly missed expectations.

