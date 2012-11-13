Zynga CFO leaves for Facebook

BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Zynga Inc's chief financial officer, David Wehner, will leave the company for an executive position at Facebook Inc, the gaming company announced Tuesday as it reshuffled its upper ranks.
David Ko, chief mobile officer, has been elevated to become Zynga's new chief operations officer.
Mark Vranesh, Zynga's top accounting executive, will replace Wehner as CFO, Zynga said.
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and condensate production in 2017
* Alexion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides financial guidance for 2017