Zynga CFO leaves for Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Zynga Inc's chief financial officer, David Wehner, will leave the company for an executive position at Facebook Inc, the gaming company announced Tuesday as it reshuffled its upper ranks.

David Ko, chief mobile officer, has been elevated to become Zynga's new chief operations officer.

Mark Vranesh, Zynga's top accounting executive, will replace Wehner as CFO, Zynga said.