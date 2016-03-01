版本:
"FarmVille" creator Zynga names new CEO

March 1 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc appointed Frank Gibeau as its chief executive and said founder Mark Pincus would be executive chairman.

Pincus has been the CEO since Don Mattrick stepped down in April.

Gibeau, who joined Zynga's board in August 2015, would take over from March 7, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru)

