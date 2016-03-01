"FarmVille" creator Zynga names new CEO

BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share
* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84
March 1 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc appointed Frank Gibeau as its chief executive and said founder Mark Pincus would be executive chairman.
Pincus has been the CEO since Don Mattrick stepped down in April.
Gibeau, who joined Zynga's board in August 2015, would take over from March 7, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing