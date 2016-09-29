"Farmville" creator Zynga names former EA executive CFO

Sept 29 "Farmville" creator Zynga Inc
on Thursday appointed Gerard Griffin as its chief financial
officer, adding another Electronic Arts Inc executive to
its top ranks.
Zynga in March named EA veteran Frank Gibeau its chief
executive, as part of efforts to transition into a mobile
games-focused company.
Griffin, a gaming industry veteran, spent more than 10 years
at the "FIFA" videogame publisher. He was a key member of EA's
operating management team responsible for the development and
expansion of the company's games across all platforms including
mobile, console and PC.
Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing
companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as
gamers switched from the company's Facebook-based desktop games
to those played on mobile devices.
Gibeau, who replaced Zynga founder Mark Pincus, has a track
record at EA of managing its mobile franchises such as "Plants
vs. Zombies" and getting games shipped on time.
Griffin, whose appointment is effective immediately, will
oversee accounting, finance and investor relations, the company
said.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)