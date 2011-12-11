NEWSMAKER-Pincus makes power play with Zynga IPO

Pincus has said he got the idea for Zynga from playing the
game "Rise of Nations," where he would be beaten by kids on the
Internet. He told Vanity Fair magazine that he wished there was
a way he could pay for tools to give him an edge in the game,
and that's how he came up with the idea for Zynga.
Law said Pincus, while at Tribe, was aware of companies in
South Korea that made money off virtual gifts. "He saw that
happening over there and was thinking of doing experimentation
around it. It was less about games and more about what do users
really care about and what would they pay for," Law said.
BEYOND FACEBOOK
Some analysts are still are not convinced Zynga can build a
lasting business that relies so much on Facebook, where it
derives all but 5 percent of revenue. They also question the
sustainability of a business model that is dependent on a few
core users -- so-called "whales" -- to drive revenue.
Of Zynga's more than 240 million players, less than 3
percent pay for virtual items, according to the company. Its
net income fell to $30.7 million in the first nine months, from
$47 million in the year-ago period as Zynga had to spend more
on new games and to expand internationally.
Indeed, Pincus' main task during Zynga's IPO roadshow was
to convince investors the company can live and innovate outside
Facebook, and wring more money out of the casual gamer.
"I think you are seeing their acquisition costs go up,
marketing costs go up and they have very high churn," Strauss
Zelnick, CEO of video game publisher Take-Two Interactive
Software , said of Zynga's business model.
Zynga's business practices were also criticized in its
early days, when it offered users in-game currency if they
downloaded phony tools or signed up for dubious advertising
offers.
Pincus admitted he pushed the limits in what is a now
famous speech. "I knew that I wanted to control my destiny, so
I funded the company myself but I did every horrible thing in
the book to -- just to get revenues right away," he said.
Despite the criticism, Greg Cohn, a former Yahoo Inc employee who worked with Zynga, said Pincus was right
to leverage Facebook's openness and "Wild West" culture at the
time.
"There was no doubt he was aggressive on that, but that's
the job of an entrepreneur," Cohn said. "He was very clearly
among the first people to recognize the potential of an open
platform."
Forbes in September estimated Pincus' net worth, inclusive
of his Zynga stock and other investments, at $2 billion, though
that could change depending on the final IPO price.
"Mark Pincus is absolutely going to call the shots going
forward, so if you believe in him and what he says and what he
has done, then you can bet he will keep up or stay a step ahead
of the competition," said Lise Buyer, an IPO adviser at Class V
Group in Silicon Valley.