UPDATE 3-Zynga slashes 2012 outlook again, shares hit record low

* Zynga to swallow Q3 loss on OMGPOP writeoff
* Company struggling to stem user flight from Facebook games
* Shares dive 22 pct; have lost 3/4 of value since Dec IPO
By Gerry Shih and Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 Zynga Inc slashed
its 2012 outlook for a second time on the poor performance of
its live Internet games and the writeoff of an acquisition,
fanning doubts about its ability to halt a steep decline in
earnings and sending its shares to a record low.
The social games maker -- hailed a year ago as part of a new
generation of hot consumer Internet companies -- acknowledged on
Thursday that it is still struggling to stem user flight from
Facebook titles like "CityVille" and "FarmVille" that had once
driven revenue growth.
Zynga, which went public to much fanfare in December but has
since lost three-quarters of its market value, has also been hit
by delays in its game pipeline as older titles fade, while it
has struggled to come up with new hits for mobile devices.
With its top line shrinking, the San Francisco-based
company's chief executive, Mark Pincus, told employees in a memo
that he was disappointed by the results but urged his staff not
to lose sight of the bigger picture.
"We're addressing these near-term challenges by targeted
cost reductions and focusing our new game pipeline to reflect
our strategic priorities. At the same time, we are continuing to
invest in our mobile business," Pincus, who named the company
after his late bulldog, said in the memo.
Zynga cut its third-quarter earnings outlook to a loss after
swallowing an $85 million to $95 million charge related to its
$182 million acquisition in March for OMGPOP, a New York game
studio that failed to replicate the success of "Draw Something,"
its main hit.
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said Wall Street was
stunned by the magnitude of the outlook reduction, and foresaw
more layoffs in the offing as the company tries to shore up its
bottom line.
"I don't think this bodes well for next year because they're
going to exit the year with declining revenue and declining
EBITDA," Bhatia said. "They've got 3,000 plus people and for the
level of revenue they're generating, we should expect massive
layoffs at Zynga."
Shares of Zynga plunged 22 percent to $2.19 on Thursday,
after trade had briefly been halted following the announcement.
Facebook Inc, which derives over one-tenth of its revenue
from fees paid by Zynga, fell 1.8 percent in extended trade to
$21.56.
ANOTHER CUT
Zynga is due to report quarterly results in three weeks. For
the third quarter, the company estimated a loss of 12 cents to
14 cents per share.
Zynga forecast 2012 adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $147 million to $162
million, versus its previous outlook for $180 million to $250
million.
Bookings -- an indicator of future sales -- were projected
at $1.085 billion to $1.1 billion, down sharply from a
previously predicted $1.15 billion to $1.225 billion.
Thursday's announcement came after Zynga had cut its 2012
earnings-per-share forecast during its earnings call in late
July. On that occasion, its shares plummeted 40 percent,
triggering a number of potential lawsuits from shareholders
incensed over how they were given little warning.
The precipitous share-price plunge from a high of $14.69 in
March has dented employee morale. Zynga has also been shaken by
a number of executive departures, including that of Chief
Operating Officer John Schappert.
In his memo to employees, Pincus urged them to take heart
and said the company would address its decline, while
highlighting efforts to invest further in mobile and competitive
games like "Mafia Wars."
"Let's not lose sight of the bigger picture. The world is
playing games, and is increasingly choosing social games," he
wrote.