公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五

Zynga reports $231 million in revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Zynga Inc reported $231 million in quarterly revenue, a 31 percent drop from a year ago, as the struggling game publisher continued to lose fickle online gamers to its fierce rivals.

Excluding certain items, Zynga posted a 1 cent per share loss, compared with a 1 cent profit a year ago.

The number of active monthly players dropped to 187 million this quarter from 306 million a year ago, its lowest since 2010, Zynga said.
