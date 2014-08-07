版本:
Zynga's Q2 bookings disappoint as gamer losses continue

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Zynga Inc's bookings fell 6.7 percent to $175 million in the second quarter, as the publisher of "Farmville" and other games struggles to expand its mobile business and stem user losses.

Wall Street on average had expected bookings, an indicator of future revenue, to rise to $191.2 million in the second quarter, from $187.6 million in the same period a year earlier. The number of active monthly players dropped to 130 million in the second quarter, from 187 million in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Paul Simao)
