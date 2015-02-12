"Farmville" developer Zynga reports lower-than-expected bookings

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
Feb 12 "FarmVille" creator Zynga Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly bookings of $182.4 million as releases such as "New Words with Friends" failed to excite gamers.
Analysts on average had expected bookings of $201.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, according to market research firm StreetAccount.
Zynga's net loss widened to $45.1 million, or 5 cents per share, from $25.2 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $192.5 million from $176.4 million.
Zynga records the sale of virtual goods and downloads as deferred revenue, which is recognized as these goods are consumed. Bookings equal revenue recognized in a period plus the change in deferred revenue. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
* Atico mining provides exploration update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: