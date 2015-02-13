UPDATE 2-King Digital winning, Zynga losing in games wars

(Adds details, background)
By Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik
Feb 12 The fickleness of the gaming industry was
on full display in the earnings reports of "FarmVille" creator
Zynga Inc and "Candy Crush" maker King Digital
Entertainment Plc.
Zynga's shares fell 10 percent while King Digital's soared
18 percent in extended trading on Thursday after the companies
reported contrasting fortunes in a key industry metric.
King's total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue,
increased 8 percent to $586 million in the fourth quarter, about
$45 million more than the average analyst forecast.
Zynga reported bookings of $182.4 million, about $19 million
less than expected, according to research firm StreetAccount.
The company, whose market value hit more than $14 billion in
2012, lost most of its shine after failing to come up with new
games to match the popularity of "FarmVille".
It was also caught off guard by mobile-focused rivals such
as Dublin-based King Digital and Supercell, the maker of "Clash
of Clans" and is now valued at about $2.4 billion.
King, which went public last March, has a market value of
about $4.6 billion.
Zynga said on Thursday it would launch six to 10 new mobile
titles this year as it tries to reverse its fortunes.
"We will deliver a 100 percent mobile-first new product
slate featuring new games, with a goal of ending 2015 with more
than 75 percent of our fourth quarter bookings coming from
mobile," Chief Executive Don Mattrick said in a statement.
King, which already gets 78 percent of its gross bookings
from mobile, launched a portfolio of hit new games last year,
including the popular "Bubble Witch 2 Saga" as well as a new
version of its smash hit "Candy Crush Saga".
That helped it to avoid the fate of Zynga and "Angry Birds"
developer Rovio Corp, which is also struggling to grow.
King Digital's revenue and profit easily trumped market
estimates as its newer games more than made up for the declining
popularity of older titles.
Zynga's main launch, the multi-player word game "Words with
Friends", failed to excite gamers and launches aimed at the
Chinese market failed to live up to expectations.
The company said it would close its Beijing office and lay
off all 71 employees.
Zynga's forecast for bookings in the current quarter also
fell far short of estimates, according to StreetAccount.
Up to Thursday's close of $14.74, King Digital's shares had
risen 10 percent in the past six months. Zynga's shares had
fallen 7 percent to $2.66.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)