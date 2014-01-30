版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五

URGENT-Zynga to trim workforce by 15 percent

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Video game maker Zynga Inc said on Thursday it would reduce its workforce by 15 percent and implement an expanded cost reduction plan in a bid to regain its financial footing.

The game company, known for its "Farmville" game, is expected to cut about 314 jobs, the company said.
