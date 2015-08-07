Zynga in $23 mln settlement over alleged fraud tied to IPO

Aug 7 Zynga Inc reached a $23 million
settlement to end litigation accusing the gaming company known
for "FarmVille" of defrauding shareholders about its business
prospects before and after its December 2011 initial public
offering.
In its quarterly report made public on Friday, Zynga said
the settlement in principle was reached this week through
mediation and would have no financial impact on the company
because insurers would fund the entire payout.
The accord requires final documentation and eventual
approval by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco,
where Zynga is based.
Lawyers for the shareholders were not immediately available
for comment. The settlement is not reflected in court records.
Zynga began struggling soon after its IPO from a failure to
develop games as popular as "FarmVille," and as customers
switched to rival games played on mobile devices, such as King
Digital Entertainment Plc's "Candy Crush Saga."
In the lawsuit, shareholders led by David Fee accused Zynga
of concealing declining user activity, masking how changes in a
Facebook Inc platform for its games would affect demand,
and inflating its 2012 revenue forecast.
They also said Zynga hid weaknesses to enable insiders to
sell $593 million of stock before a post-IPO lockup expired, and
avoid a steep plunge in its share price.
Zynga priced its IPO at $10 per share on Dec. 15, 2011. The
share price peaked at $15.91 on March 2, 2012, but slid below $3
less than five months later, wiping out several billions of
dollars of the company's market value.
In a statement on Friday, Zynga said the settlement removes
the "distraction of protracted litigation."
On Thursday, Zynga said its second-quarter loss narrowed to
$26.9 million, or 3 cents per share, from $62.5 million, or 7
cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 30 percent to $199.9
million, though the number of monthly active users fell 32
percent to 83 million.
In Friday afternoon trading, Zynga shares were up 15 cents,
or 6.1 percent, at $2.60 on the Nasdaq.
The case is In re: Zynga Inc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-04007.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)