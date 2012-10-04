FEATURE-Asia's virtual masters eye Zynga's real lunch

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 A decade ago, a developer
from Korean gamemaker Nexon threw a few lines of code
together to create an image of a flower to present to his
girlfriend, buying himself more videogame time as she sat
impatiently by his side at an Internet cafe.
And, so the industry legend goes, the "virtual good" was
born. In the years since, digitally created items for games and
social media - from beers on Facebook to weapons in role-playing
worlds - have grown into a $15 billion globe-spanning business.
They helped generate the likes of Zynga Inc and
underpin a fast-expanding online-gaming industry.
Now, companies such as Nexon that pioneered the model across
Asia are muscling onto Zynga's t urf, hoping to cash in on
fast-growing U.S. spending by bringing their distinct Asian
brand of fast-paced "freemium" games - free with optional
in-game purchases.
With PC sales stagnating even in China, the industry's
heavyweights are increasingly doubling down on the mobile space
and targeting the Western market as more smartphones and tablets
land in users' hands. Encouraged also by slowing growth in
casual games on Facebook - basic time-killers where game play
can be measured in minutes rather than hours - they have stepped
up their investments this year.
"The emphasis of the Asian publishers is to successfully set
foot in Western markets, and that gives you a blueprint of
what's to come," said Joost van Dreunen, managing director of
digital goods intelligence firm SuperData Research. "The
free-to-play games for mobile are where we identify huge
growth."
Asian gaming bigwigs began exploring the Western market a
few years ago with high-engagement, addictive and often
hard-core Web-browser titles. But this year has brought a spike
in activity that threatens to undermine Zynga's own efforts to
diversify into mobile gaming and wean itself off Facebook Inc
.
Japanese social gaming powerhouse DeNA Co aims to
enlarge its social and mobile gaming network Mobage in America.
It is releasing games based on the Marvel superhero and
Transformers franchises. GREE Inc has bought two San
Francisco-based mobile game developers since May and is spending
heavily to acquire American users.
Nexon, which went public in December, also wants to be a
prominent American player and is gearing up for a massive launch
of "Epic of the Three Kingdoms" in 3D for PC and mobile devices.
The new competition comes at a bad time for Zynga, the $2
billion company behind "FarmVille" that gets over nine-tenths of
its revenue selling virtual goods: maps, weapons and other items
that give players an edge that are offered for small amounts,
often under $1, as enhancements in games that are free to
download and play.
The company helped convert large numbers of nongamers into
players through colorful, less time-consuming casual games like
"CityVille," but is now struggling to monetize mobile games,
stanch executive losses, and resuscitate a floundering stock
that has dropped 70 percent since the beginning of this year.
"Zynga and other American game companies are already feeling
some pain from the marketing and advertising side from GREE in
particular, but also DeNA, in terms of the significant amount
that they are spending on acquiring users in the U.S.," said
Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Robert W. Baird.
NOT A FAD
Asia's gaming titans hope the United States will be the
source of the industry's next phase of expansion, perhaps at
Zynga's expense, in a reversal of how Western companies
typically rely on emerging markets to bolster growth.
With the proliferation of mobile devices the worldwide
market for virtual goods will surpass $20 billion by 2015,
according to SuperData Research. U.S. gamers spend much less
than Asians, but their expediture is growing faster.
Revenue from U.S. virtual goods is expected to grow 36
percent to $3 billion this year and double to about $6 billion
in two years, versus shrinking sales of traditional video game
products, according to Bonnie Ho, lead research analyst at
Inside Network.
The Asian market is upwards of $10 billion.
Slower Internet speeds in America, pose a challenge for free
games that stream on browsers or on mobile. For instance, the 16
megabyte per second average Internet speed in South Korea is
more conducive to the online gaming business than the U.S
average rate of about 7 megabytes per second.
But with expanding infrastructure - Google introduced a 1
gigabyte per second service in Kansas City, Missouri, in July -
that barrier is gradually dissipating.
The trick is to give U.S. gamers reason to spend via more
immersive, or high-engagement, games. Analysts say the casual
crowd is less likely to spend for that extra edge and stay
absorbed than the intensely competitive action-gamers that Nexon
and others draw.
In the U.S., conversion rates for transforming a casual
player into one who will splurge on virtual goods have doubled
to around 3.1 percent since last year, according to van Dreunen.
To keep up sales of virtual items, Zynga may need to launch
more immersive titles - strategy games, even action-shooters -
and capture robust growth in the mobile space.
"When you deal with a non-core, non-dedicated, non-loyal
segment, it's almost like you have to treat them like they are
ten-year-olds with attention deficit disorder," Jesse Divnich,
an analyst at video game research firm EEDAR said.
That means constantly designing new games, introducing fresh
elements into existing ones, and otherwise giving players a
reason to keep coming back and hopefully spring for items.
Zynga said last month it will buy digital games studio A Bit
Lucky to offer "mid-core" games - titles that sit between
slickly produced, addictive videogames and basic casual games
such as its popular Words with Friends.
"In Asia and beyond, this (free-to-play) model is here to
stay, and it's definitely not a fad," said Allison Luong of
Pearl Research.
ASIAN DOMINATION
Over a decade ago, piracy in Asia killed its traditional
business of selling games in boxes that are then installed on
computers. Bootleg games became widely available for a fraction
of the cost, spurring legitimate publishers toward experimenting
with the then-novel idea of online free-to-play games.
High-speed Internet services brought in a steady stream of
players.
All that fed the growth of the regional virtual goods
industry. China is the world's largest Internet market. Around
60 percent of its 540 million users play online games, making
them highly lucrative.
"In China our business grew 50 percent year over year.
That's just a really good indication of what the opportunity
is," said Nexon Chief Financial Officer Owen Mahoney.
Zynga now acknowledges the importance of gaining a foothold
in Asia's gaming scene, e ven as Asian players make their way
into the U.S. market. In 2010 it bought Tokyo-based social games
maker Unoh to lead its Japanese operation. Earlier this year, it
launched Pokemon-like role-playing game "Montopia" and social
game "Ayakashi" in Japan.
This summer it took "Draw Something" to Chinese audiences,
partnering with social network Sina Weibo.
For now, over half of $75 billion in U.S. videogames revenue
comes from traditional packaged games. The mobile device
explosion will change that proportion in coming years.
"The install base is growing as more tablets, phones hit the
market everyday. But there are still some roadblocks on how do
we really maximize the growth opportunity here," said Divnich.