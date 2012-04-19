伦敦奥运会100天倒计时 Olympics 2012
2012年4月18日，伦敦奥运会开始100天倒计时，世界各地都举行了活动庆祝这一历史时刻。(特拉法加广场，演员偕同英国奥运选手上演“西区热身”秀。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
伦敦奥组委主席塞巴斯蒂安·科在皇家植物园的新闻发布会上表示，伦敦奥运会的口号为“激励一代人”。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
伦敦英国皇家植物园举行倒计时100天庆典活动，电视记者在奥运五环内展开采访。这个巨大奥运五环由2.5万朵鲜花拼成。 REUTERS/ Paul Hackett
巨大的鲜花奥运五环。 REUTERS/ Paul Hackett
伦敦奥组委主席塞巴斯蒂安·科在庆典活动上种植一棵橡树。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
伦敦特拉法加广场上竖立着伦敦奥运会倒计时牌。伦敦奥运会开幕式将于2012年7月27日举行。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
伦敦奥运会倒计时牌映射出纳尔逊纪念柱。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
一名男子佩戴纪念奥运会倒计时100天的胸针。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
东伦敦的一处墙壁上绘有奥运五环。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
一名游客游览奥林匹克公园。园区内的场馆和建筑的主体构架已经完成，目前在加紧进行软件建设和内部工程。REUTERS/Toby Melville
英国爱丁堡，一名跆拳道教练与一个小学徒庆祝伦敦奥运会倒计时100天。 REUTERS/David Moir
北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，学生们在市政厅草坪上组成100字样。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
俄罗斯圣彼得堡，人们参加100米跑步比赛，庆祝伦敦奥运倒计时100天。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
4月16日，英国韦茅斯沙滩，一座庆祝伦敦奥运倒计时100天的巨型沙雕城堡。 REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout
260名英国皇家骑兵列队组成阿拉伯数字100的图形，迎接伦敦奥运会倒计时100天的到来。 REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout
