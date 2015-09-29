火星表面有液态水
美国宇航局和亚利桑那大学提供的火星图片显示，图上长100米的狭长深色条纹据推断是流动的水。周一发布的报告显示，科学家已有证据表明火星表面在温暖季节可能有盐水流动。 NASA/JPL/University of Arizmore
狭窄的深色条纹称为“季节性斜坡纹线”，从火星的Garni陨石坑外壁上发散而出。NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout
“季节性斜坡纹线”是盐水在夏季期间从希拉斯撞击盆地（Hellas impact basin）高处间歇往下流动的结果。 REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/Handout
夏普山山脚。
火星上的沙丘。在风力作用下，这些沙丘会发生移动。
盖尔陨石坑（Gale Crater）。REUTERS/NASA
“黄刀湾”(Yellowknife Bay)的一块岩石样本，其表面覆盖着一些小颗粒，是水渗透沉积形成的。 REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
盖尔陨石坑的表面。REUTERS/NASA
火星北极的沙丘覆盖着二氧化碳干冰。 REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
图中色彩斑斓的区域，位于火星的“诺克提斯迷宮”(Noctis Labyrinthus)地带。 REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
在这块名为“谢勒”(Shaler)的岩石图片中，可看到所谓的“交错层理”的倾斜岩层。REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
位于火星子午高原地区宽达800米的维多利亚火山口。 REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
艾彻斯-查斯马(Echus Chasma)地区东部的一座悬崖，海拔4000米。 REUTERS/ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/G.Neukum
名为Bathurst Inlet的岩石顶部。 REUTERS/NASA
2003年8月27日拍摄到的火星。REUTERS/NASA
