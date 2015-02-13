版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 13日 星期五 13:02 BJT

24小时时事新闻（2月13日）

2月12日，一名僧侣在泰国老虎庙与老虎玩耍。泰国官方正就虎庙涉嫌与野生动物非法交易有关联而展开调查。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，希腊总理齐普拉斯在欧盟峰会后出席新闻发布会。REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，福特巴西一工厂停车场的新车。面对汽车销售大跌和经济增长迟缓的局面，巴西想延续与墨西哥间将于3月到期的的汽车贸易配额协定，不愿对汽车贸易完全松绑，这可能导致两国贸易关系紧张。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，西班牙巴塞罗那附近一家化工厂发生爆炸，有毒的橙色烟雾笼罩天空。当局建议附近居民留在室内，关闭窗户。REUTERS/Paula Arias

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，委内瑞拉爆发反政府抗议活动，一名受伤的反对派学生被抬走。REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，女高音歌唱家Aida Garifullina在维也纳歌剧院舞会开幕式上表演。歌剧院舞会票价最低250欧元，包厢价格最高达18,500欧元。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，德国总理默克尔与法国总统奥朗德在参加乌克兰危机明斯克会谈后拥抱。REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，上海街头两名身穿中国传统服装的儿童在嬉戏。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月4日拂晓，加拿大一名少年在结冰的鸽子湖湖面上练习冰球。REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
2月12日，叙利亚大马士革，一名拄拐男子走过废墟REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

2015年 2月 13日 星期五
