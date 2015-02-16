24小时时事新闻（2月16日）
2月15日，东京银座购物区街头。最新数据显示去年第四季日本GDP增长2.2%。REUTERS/Yuya Shino
2月15日，丹麦哥本哈根，调查人员在发生枪击案的咖啡馆现场。周日哥本哈根发生两起枪击案，丹麦警方后来宣布击毙一名持枪男子，并认为他就是两起枪击案嫌犯。REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
2月15日，英国伦敦，瑞士国际航空一架飞机飞过汇控总部大楼上空。汇控周日就其瑞士私人银行协助客户逃税事件致歉。REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
2月15日，中国香港，一家商场内发生针对内地旅客的示威活动。示威者与警方发生对抗，警方使用胡椒喷雾。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一名女子走过一栋被炸毁的大楼。乌克兰停火协议周日生效。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月15日，美国纽约，模特在时装周活动中展示Joyrich秋冬系列。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
2月15日，西班牙Cadiz嘉年华上服装绚丽的女子。嘉年华将持续至2月22日。REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2月15日，美国纽约时装周，英国足球明星贝克汉姆怀抱女儿哈珀，为“维多利亚·贝克汉姆”秋冬系列捧场。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
