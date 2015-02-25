24小时时事新闻（2月25日）
2月24日，法国巴黎，灯火通明的埃菲尔铁塔。法国警方称，周一夜间至周二凌晨，有五架无人机飞过巴黎的敏感地点上空，包括美国使馆，法国当局已就此展开调查。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2月24日，美国加州，一列通勤列车脱轨现场的航拍图片。周二一列通勤列车与铁轨上的拖车相撞后脱轨，事故造成至少30人受伤。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2月24日，美联储主席叶伦在美国参议院金融委员会听证会上作证词陈述。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2月24日，法国总统奥朗德在爱丽舍宫的办公室阳台上。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
2月24日，乌克兰东部，一名乌克兰军人在巴士上。亲俄分裂主义者周二称，遵照停火协议开始从乌克兰东部的前线撤离重武器，但乌克兰军方称仍有炮火继续。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
2月2日，香港，一对母子在60平方英尺的分间楼宇单位内，月租金3,800港元。 香港2月25日公布年度财政预算案。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月24日，索马里首都摩加迪沙，一名伤者被抬离汽车炸弹爆炸现场。现场警官称，爆炸事件中三人受伤。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
2月24日，伊斯兰军向忠于叙利亚总统阿萨德的力量发射火箭弹。REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
2月24日，西班牙北部阿斯图里亚斯地区遭强风侵袭，惊涛拍岸。REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
