24小时时事新闻（2月26日）
2月25日，英国伦敦，麦当娜在全英音乐奖颁奖礼上表演时摔倒。REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月25日，美国纽约曼哈顿日落美景，结冰的东河。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2月25日，香港，财政司长曾俊华在立法会宣读财政预算案时，议员梁国雄试图向曾俊华掷物。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
2月25日，印度东北部特里普拉邦首府阿加尔塔拉市郊，工人在新的铁轨铺设工地工作。REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
2月14日，缅甸西部若开邦首府实兑附近的一个村庄，60岁的罗兴亚人Norbanu在一家网吧里。网吧经营者向顾客收取每分钟0.1美元的费用，以便顾客与海外亲友通话。REUTERS/Minzayar
2月25日，里约热内卢，Providencia贫民区一名小女孩靠墙站着，另一名少女怀抱洋娃娃。REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
2月25日，乌克兰Debaltseve ，一名男子推着独轮车经过一处在战火中毁损的房屋。乌克兰军方周三称，过去24小时里政府军无人丧生，仅一人受伤。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月24日，美国好莱坞，电影“决胜焦点“（Focus）主演玛格特·罗比（Margot Robbie）参加影片首映式。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月25日，英国伦敦，歌手帕洛玛·费斯(Paloma Faith)荣获全英音乐奖最佳女歌手奖。REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
24小时时事新闻（2月25日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
奥斯卡颁奖礼星光熠熠
第87届奥斯卡颁奖礼周日在好莱坞举行。
全球华人欢庆新年
万马奔腾辞旧岁，三羊开泰送春来。全球华人以不同习俗和方式，喜迎中国春节。
24小时时事新闻（2月16日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.