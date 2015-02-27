24小时时事新闻（2月27日）
2月26日，菲律宾中部东萨马省基万镇，一位渔民走在桥上的侧影。到访的法国总统奥朗德将来到基万镇，这里是2013年飓风”海燕“重灾区之一。REUTERS/Erik De Castro
2月26日，日本东京，英国威廉王子与东京都知事舛添要一站在游船的甲板上。威廉王子对日本展开为期四天的访问。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2月26日，拉脱维亚Adazi，一名参加北约”大西洋决心行动“的士兵参加训练，跳入寒冷彻骨的冰中。REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
2月26日，曾在人质遭”伊斯兰国“斩首录像中多次出现的蒙面男子身份已确定，华盛顿邮报称其是来自英国的穆罕默德·艾瓦兹（Mohammed Emwazi），他来自一中产家庭。REUTERS/SITE Intel Group more
2月26日，西班牙安达卢西亚首府塞维利亚，参加时装秀的模特在后台等待。EUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2月26日，阿富汗庞吉夏省，村民为雪崩遇难者祷告。阿富汗北部连降大雪，发生30年来最严重的雪崩，有超过180人丧生。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
2月26日，印度首都新德里郊区，一列严重超载的列车。印度将加大铁路建设投资，承诺将对现有铁路网络进行升级，并推出速度更快的列车。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
2月26日，美国马里兰州，美国前副总统候选人佩林在一年一度的”保守派政治行动会议“期间向支持者致意。REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
2月26日，叙利亚阿勒颇，工人正在修复电网，路旁是战火中损毁的房屋。REUTERS/Hosam Katan
2月26日，巴西里约热内卢，群鸟飞过Sao Conrado海滩上空。今年3月1日是里约热内卢建市450周年纪念日。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
下一个
24小时时事新闻（2月26日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（2月25日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
奥斯卡颁奖礼星光熠熠
第87届奥斯卡颁奖礼周日在好莱坞举行。
全球华人欢庆新年
万马奔腾辞旧岁，三羊开泰送春来。全球华人以不同习俗和方式，喜迎中国春节。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.