24小时时事新闻（3月2日）
3月2日，中国北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂会见来访的英国威廉王子。REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
3月1日，俄罗斯首都莫斯科，数千人高举旗帜和标语游行，纪念周五晚被枪击身亡的俄反对派政治人物涅姆佐夫。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
3月1日，香港元朗区爆发”反水货客“游行。示威者与警方发生冲突，警方称有36人被捕。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
3月1日，意大利米兰，模特在米兰时装周期间展示Dolce & Gabbana 2015/16秋冬系列。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3月1日，叙利亚泰勒哈米斯，一处废弃的房屋墙上挂着”伊斯兰国“旗帜。库尔德武装从”伊斯兰国“手中，夺回对东北重镇泰勒哈米斯的控制权。REUTERS/Rodi Said
3月1日，英国伦敦，前克格勃亚历山大·利特维年科的遗孀玛丽娜参加在俄罗斯使馆外举行的示威活动，怀念遇害的俄罗斯前副总理涅姆佐夫。REUTERS/Neil Hall
3月1日，阿富汗潘杰希尔省，雪崩幸存者在厚厚的积雪中行走。官员周四称，阿富汗北部有超过180人在30年来最严重的雪崩中丧生。 REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
3月1日，乌克兰顿涅茨克，一名志愿者在射击训练中发射Konkurs反坦克导弹。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月28日，智利首都圣地亚哥，智利总统巴切莱特与请求安乐死的14岁女孩Valentina Maureira自拍合照。Maureira患不治之症，在社交媒体上公开请求总统批准其安乐死。巴切莱特前往医院看望女孩，但后者安乐死more
