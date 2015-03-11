24小时时事新闻（3月11日）
3月10日，奥地利西部城市因斯布鲁克，一位滑雪者登顶Seegrube峰。 REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
3月10日，韩国首尔，美国驻韩国大使李柏特（Mark Lippert）出院，向人群挥手致意。5日上午他在出席一次早餐会时遭一名男子持刀袭击，脸部严重受伤。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月10日，纽约联合国总部，美国前国务卿希拉里在新闻发布会上发言。希拉里近期因当初担任国务卿期间使用私人电子邮箱处理公务而引发争议。REUTERS/Mike Segar
3月10日，法国巴黎时装周，香奈儿设计师卡尔·拉格菲尔德（Karl Lagerfeld）2015/16秋冬女装发布会上，模特卡拉·迪瓦伊（Cara Delevingne）（中）亲吻巴普提斯特·贾比考尼（Baptiste more
3月10日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，全球首架太阳能飞机”太阳能脉冲2号“降落。这架飞机正展开环球飞行之旅。REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
3月10日，也门首都萨那，也门前总统之子萨利赫（Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh）的支持者们站在”无名战士“纪念碑上示威，呼吁举行总统大选，并要求萨利赫能参选。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullmore
3月10日，美国波士顿，呈交陪审团的证据图片中是血迹斑斑的留言，上有弹孔。检方称，波士顿马拉松爆炸案嫌疑人焦哈尔·特萨尔纳伊夫（Dzhokhar Tsarnaev）当时在藏身的船只内壁写下了这些留言。 REUTERS/Umore
3月10日，缅甸礼勃坦，暴力冲突中警察围攻一名学生抗议者。路透目击者称，抗议者已与安全部队对峙逾一周，警方武力驱散抗议者。REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
3月10日，利比亚加拉布里，非法移民们在移民中心内。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
3月10日，纽约联合国总部，一名妇女参观图片展，经过一组令人毛骨悚然的尸体照片时满脸惊恐。这些照片是2011年至2013年中期在叙利亚拍摄的。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
